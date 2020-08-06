Charles Rudisill
Harrison - Robert "Rudy" beloved Husband of Alma (nee Ragar) Rudisill for 70 years. Devoted father of Debbie and Michael Rudisill and the late Lynn (alive Craig) Bachman. Loving grandfather of Carrie, Brad and Matt. Great-grandfather of David, Beau, Emily and Jalen. Rudy worked for Gulf Oil Corp for 37 years and was a proud Navy veteran of WWII. He and Alma enjoyed spending winters at Treasure Island, Florida. Rudy passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Age 93. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11AM at St. John the Baptist (10010 Carolina Trace Rd, Harrison, OH 45030). Donations to Cincinnati VA Hospital, Attn Volunteer Services 3200 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45440. Neidhardminges.com