|
|
Charles S. Buckshorn
Wilmington - Charles S. Buckshorn, 76 of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 at Butler Warren Hospice in Middletown, Ohio. Charles was born January 16, 1943 in Cincinnati,Ohio to Charles H. Buckshorn and Mary Lou (Mathews) Buckshorn both deceased. Charles was retired from Formica Corporation where he had worked for 30 years.He was a member of St. Columkille Catholic Church in Wilmington, Ohio and St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Cincinnati, Ohio a 50 year member of Northside Knights of Columbus Council No. 1683 and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 69 where he had been a trustee. He is survived by his wife Janie and her family, son Jeffrey Buckshorn , daughters Shawna Buckshorn, Sherry (Aubrey) Woycke Johnson, Betty Buckshorn, mother of his children. Granddaughter Amber Woycke (Jason) Chapman, Grandson Zachary Johnson. Great Grandsons Jordan, Jacob, Jaxson. Sisters Judy Cole and Diane (Wayne) Cole. Brother the late Harold (Bucky) Buckshorn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles was Union President at Formica Corporation and has one of his union contracts in the Law Library at the University of Cincinnati. Visitation Friday June 7,from 6-8 PM at the Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Spring Grove Funeral Home 8633 Reading Rd, Reading OH 45215. Mass of the Christian Burial Saturday, June 8, at 10 AM at St Bernard Catholic Church 7130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45247. Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Reading, OH 45215. Contributions may be made in Charles's name to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019