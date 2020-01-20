|
|
Charles S. Roberts
Williamstown - Charles S. Roberts, 71, of Williamstown, formerly of Latonia, passed away Friday evening, January 17th at Grant Center. He was a retired owner of Del Raes Café in Latonia and Roberts Ground Care. He is pre-deceased by his parents Charles and Delores Roberts, Brother - Bruce Roberts. Survived by his two sons- Charles Patrick Roberts and Bruce (Darlene) Roberts. Two Grandchildren- Colton and Hunter, One Great Grandson- Cayeden. Services will be at the Convenience of the family. Memorials to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 222030. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020