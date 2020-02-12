|
Charles Scarborough
Sharonville - Charles "Charlie". Beloved husband of Julie (nee Schmidt). Father of Charles Scarborough. Stepfather of Christina (Jason) Kidd and Jesse Ellington. Passed away Tuesday February 11, 2020, age 65. Memorial Gathering Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM until Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon, both at Freedom Church, 3755 Cornell Rd. Sharonville, OH 45241. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scarborough Family c/o Freedom Church www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020