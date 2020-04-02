Services
Charles Schalk


1933 - 2020
Charles Schalk

California - Charles Franklin Schalk, 86, of California, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. Charlie was born September 20, 1933 in California, KY, to his late parents, Andy and Bertha (Wirsch) Schalk. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the Campbell County VFW Post #3205. Charlie was also a member of Saint Mary Parish, Alexandria, KY, Saint Mary's Seniors and worked many years at Saint Mary's Bingo. He retired from Goodyear where he was a mechanic for 30 years. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Jim Wade; four siblings: Dorothy Stiens, Ralph Schalk, Berdie Thomas and Velma Gubser. Charlie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth (Pelle) Schalk; nine children: Beverly (Chris Flynn) Schalk, Daniel (Jenny) Schalk, Barbara (Dennis) Hale, Andrew (Sherri) Schalk, Alan (Bonnie) Schalk, Laura Schalk, Ronald (Amy) Schalk, Jennifer Schalk and Anthony (Kristy) Schalk; two sisters, Ruth Reis and Jean Nehus; ten grandchildren: Aaron Wade, Samantha Schalk, Amber Schalk, Tyler Schalk, Carly Hale, Alison Hale Griess, Ryan Schalk, Emily Schalk, Sydney Schalk and Jonathan Schalk; one great-grandchild due in June. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary's Capital Campaign, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
