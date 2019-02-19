|
|
Charles "Chuck" Schneider
Union - Charles "Chuck" Aloysius Schneider, 82, passed away February 15, 2019 in Union KY. He was Vice President/Research Director for Sherwin-Williams for over 17 years, founder of H&S Chemical Company and a member of St Timothy Parish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Schneider; and his sisters, Mary Anne Voris and Elizabeth Tepe. Survivors include his children, Peggy (Amy) Brewer, Chuck (Pam) Schneider, David (Julie) Schneider, Kathy (Jerome) Scott and son Michael (Tricia) Schneider. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 from 10:30am to 12:00pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Timothy Church in Union. Memorial contributions can be made to: Thomas More College or Newport Central High School. Online condolences can be made to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019