Bellevue - Charles Joseph Raymond "Charlie" Schreiber, 19, of Bellevue, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was a 2019 High School graduate at Bellevue High School and currently on a full academic scholarship at Northern Kentucky University for business. Charlie loved sports from playing football, basketball and baseball and going to many different sporting events. He enjoyed cooking, reading and traveling. Most importantly, Charlie loved his family and friends. Charlie had an infectious smile and loved to make people laugh. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Barbara (nee Boughner) Schreiber, his maternal grandmother, Martha (nee Conolly) Boughner and his paternal grandparents, Joyce (nee Wagner) and Frank Schreiber Jr. Charlie is survived by his beloved father, Andrew J. "Andy" Schreiber, his devoted siblings, Elizabeth (Brad) Rosenacker, Alyson (Dustin) Herald and Jacob (Violet Sigala) Schreiber, his loving niece, Carmen, and his maternal grandfather, Raymond (Carolyn) Boughner. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation at Ben Flora Gymnasium (Bellevue), on Tuesday (Feb. 4) from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Parish (Bellevue) on Wednesday (Feb. 5) at 10:00 am with Rev. Martin Pitstick officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bellevue High School, 201 Center St., Bellevue, Kentucky 41073. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
