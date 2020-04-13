Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Charles Schulze Jr.


1933 - 2020
Charles B. Schulze Jr

Cincinnati - Charles "Chuck" Schulze Jr., devoted husband of 65 years to Claire (Kemme) Schulze, loving father of Jean (Larry) Pesko, Joyce (Gary) Willhite, Janet (Phil) Fenech, Jennifer (Jeff) Oberjohann, Chuck (Amy) Schulze, cherished grandpa of P.J. (Emily) Fenech, Paul (Erica) Fenech, Chris Willhite, Michael Fenech, Eric Willhite, Stephanie (Dan) Lind, Sara (Robert) Pesko, John Pesko, Jeffrey Quatman, Kelly Quatman, Heather Oberjohann, Elizabeth Schulze, Katie Quatman, Alex Oberjohann, C.J. Schulze, Jason Oberjohann, Jonathan Quatman, Erica Schulze, and great grandpa to Evelynn Fenech, Mallory Fenech, Anthony Fenech, Josie Fenech, Ben Fenech, Grant Lind, dear brother of JoAnn (Jim) James, brothers-in-law, uncle, and father figure to so many. After sharing a final moment with his wife and family, Chuck died peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Consult www.meyergeiser.com, for more details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
