Charles SebastianBellevue - Charles Sebastian, 65, of Bellevue, KY passed away on November 27th, 2020 at home. He was the son of Eli and Elizabeth (Collins) Sebastian. He had worked for Reliable Castings. He was a Mason and a member of the Robert Burns Lodge in Newport. He was preceded in death by his father, Eli Sebastian and his sister, Sherry Abney. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Collins Sebastian. Sons; Adam (Megan) Sebastian and Ezra Sebastian. Daughter; Holly (Sam) Raleigh. Along with 6 Grandchildren. Visitation will be private for the immediate family only due to COVID-19. Masks are required. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.