1/1
Charles Sebastian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Sebastian

Bellevue - Charles Sebastian, 65, of Bellevue, KY passed away on November 27th, 2020 at home. He was the son of Eli and Elizabeth (Collins) Sebastian. He had worked for Reliable Castings. He was a Mason and a member of the Robert Burns Lodge in Newport. He was preceded in death by his father, Eli Sebastian and his sister, Sherry Abney. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Collins Sebastian. Sons; Adam (Megan) Sebastian and Ezra Sebastian. Daughter; Holly (Sam) Raleigh. Along with 6 Grandchildren. Visitation will be private for the immediate family only due to COVID-19. Masks are required. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved