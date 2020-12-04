Charles Sizemore
Dayton
- Charles Taylor Sizemore, 82, of Dayton, KY, died peacefully surrounded by his loving daughters on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born in 1938 in Hyden, KY to the late Taylor & Della Mae Sizemore. Charles was a highly decorated veteran of the US Navy and Army. He retired as a Command Sergeant Major after having served for twenty-one years of active-duty service in the Army and 4 years in the US. Navy. While enlisted, he earned the Bronze Star Medal and Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze large (triple) and letter V device, Purple Heart with oak leaf cluster bronze large, Meritorious Service Medal and Oak Leaf cluster bronze large, 6 Good conduct medals, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal- 4 Bronze Stars and 1 silver star, Combat Infantryman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with device (1960), Expert marksman, Drill Sergeant, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star, RCOM (commendation medal sustained acts of heroism), AFHM (Armed Forces Honor Medal-issued by Vietnam 2), Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. Charles was commissioned in the U.S. Army Reserve as a Captain in the Infantry. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and various other military organizations. His last assignment was Command Sergeant Major at Fort Hood, Texas. Charles was a proud graduate of the University of Tampa and attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. After Charles' distinguished military career, he retired with 26 years at the United States Postal Service. Charles will be remembered for his love of cars, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and his never-ending humor. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Milton (Bill) Sizemore and Freddy Sizemore. Charles is survived by his daughters, Tashia Sizemore, D'Anna Houston, Katrina Sizemore & Desiree Minton; grandchildren, Marcus, Paul & David Houston, Charles & Alexander Harrison, Garrett & Colton Downard and Damien Lewis; brothers, James Sizemore, Curt Sizemore; sisters, Rosemary Grubbs, Bonnie Piccioni, Norma Sizemore and various nieces & nephews. Due to current COVID restrictions all funeral services will be private & held at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the Kersten O'Day VFW Post 2899, 828 6th St., Dayton, KY 41074 or United Service Organizations, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.