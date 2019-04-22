Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
4521 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
4521 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sponsler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles (Les) Sponsler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles (Les) Sponsler Obituary
Charles (Les) Sponsler

Cincinnati - Charles Leslie "Les" Sponsler, age 94, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Leslie and Clara Leroy (Schoeck) Sponsler, daughter Kathleen J. "Katie" (Sponsler) Applegate, grand-daughter Victoria Lynn "Vicki" Applegate, daughter-in-law Lori Anne (Stevens) Diesman, and son-in-law Daniel Anthony Funk. He leaves behind his loving wife, Elizabeth Kathleen "Kath" (Cropper) Sponsler, children Gary (Donna) Sponsler, Larry (Lori) Sponsler, Kathleen (Joe) Diesman-Jones, John (Debbie) Diesman, Jenny (Mike) Daughetee, Pat Diesman, Jill (Jeannette) Diesman, and son-in-law James "Jim" Applegate. Much-loved grandfather of 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Visitation at the Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, OH 45322 on April 27th, 2019 at 1:00 PM with service to follow at 2:00 PM. Inurnment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.