Charles Styer

California - Charles George Styer, 76, of California, KY passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1944 to his parents Miner and Nona Styer. He served in the Army in the Core of Engineers. He was the Owner and Operator of Ameristop Food Market in Burlington and Shop Kwik in Mentor, KY. Charles also loved to Umpire in his spare time and also sat on the board of the City Council in California, KY and was a member of the Southern and Eastern Campbell Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Miner Styer.

He is survived by his loving wife Minnie Styer. Children; Joe (Peggy) Styer, Sarah (Scott) Carpenter, Stephyne (Christopher) Hubbard and Cadence Hubbard. Sister, Nancy Edwards. 7 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday September4, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 4-8pm, with the service beginning at 8pm. Burial will be on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
