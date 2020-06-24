Charles Tucker
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Tucker

Cincinnati - Charles L. Tucker of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on June 21, 2020. Loving and dearly beloved husband of Geraldine A. Tucker (nee Byrne) for 66 years. Born October 5, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Dr. Frank L. Tucker and Edna (Montgomery) Tucker. Loving father of Charles (Patricia) Tucker of Denver, Colorado; Lynne (James) O'Brien of Oxford, Ohio; Phyllis (Edward) Gibler of West Chester, Ohio; Andrew (Deborah) Tucker of Loveland Ohio; and Joyce Lloyd of Edgewood, Kentucky. Dear grandfather of Andie O'Brien, Austin Gibler, Aubrey Gibler, Devin Tucker, Tyler Tucker and Ethan Lloyd. Charlie's brother, Frank M. Tucker and sister, Adele L. Tucker both preceded him in death. Charlie graduated from Columbia University in the City of New York in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. He served as Sergeant 1st Class US Army - Korean War. His entire working career was at Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati where he worked in the Engineering Division. He was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Charlie especially enjoyed global travel with Gerry and peaceful gardening at home. He will be remembered as a man of generosity, intelligence, compassion and humor. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather as well as a devoted friend to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. A private family service was held on June 25, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Blue Spruce Chapel in Cincinnati, Ohio www.springgrove.org. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alois Alzheimer Foundation, 70 Damon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45218 www.aloisalzheimerfoundation.org or Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved