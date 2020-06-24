Charles Tucker
Cincinnati - Charles L. Tucker of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on June 21, 2020. Loving and dearly beloved husband of Geraldine A. Tucker (nee Byrne) for 66 years. Born October 5, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Dr. Frank L. Tucker and Edna (Montgomery) Tucker. Loving father of Charles (Patricia) Tucker of Denver, Colorado; Lynne (James) O'Brien of Oxford, Ohio; Phyllis (Edward) Gibler of West Chester, Ohio; Andrew (Deborah) Tucker of Loveland Ohio; and Joyce Lloyd of Edgewood, Kentucky. Dear grandfather of Andie O'Brien, Austin Gibler, Aubrey Gibler, Devin Tucker, Tyler Tucker and Ethan Lloyd. Charlie's brother, Frank M. Tucker and sister, Adele L. Tucker both preceded him in death. Charlie graduated from Columbia University in the City of New York in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. He served as Sergeant 1st Class US Army - Korean War. His entire working career was at Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati where he worked in the Engineering Division. He was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Charlie especially enjoyed global travel with Gerry and peaceful gardening at home. He will be remembered as a man of generosity, intelligence, compassion and humor. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather as well as a devoted friend to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. A private family service was held on June 25, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Blue Spruce Chapel in Cincinnati, Ohio www.springgrove.org. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alois Alzheimer Foundation, 70 Damon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45218 www.aloisalzheimerfoundation.org or Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.