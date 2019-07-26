|
Charles Vinton Caldwell
Richwood - Charles Vinton Caldwell, life-long resident of Richwood, Kentucky, 76 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, James K. and Thelma (Slade) Caldwell, Sr., and his siblings, Dr. James Ken Caldwell, Jr., DVM, Thelma Caldwell Castellini, Merrill Slade "Mert" Caldwell, Robert Caldwell, Adele Lynn Caldwell and Kenneth B. Kim. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Rebecca Wallace (Patrick), Cynthia Haren (Todd), and Amanda Laine Caldwell. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Mark, Asher, Addison, and Reece; as well as 6 Nieces and Nephews. Charles was a Boone County graduate of Dixie Heights class of 1961 and the University of Kentucky (1971 BA and 1972 MA). He was a retired highway safety engineer, Chairman of the National Association of Governor's Highway Safety Reps Traffic Records Committee (NAGSR), Board of Directors of the International Traffic Records Committee, National Safety Council of Chicago, Past President of Kentucky Division Southern Section Institute of Transportation Engineers (KDSSITE), President, Pinewood LTD., Dry Ridge, KY. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps 1963 - 1967. He was a combat Veteran of Vietnam, November, 1965 through February of 1967, serving primarily in the 1st Marine Division, Amphibious Tractor Battalion (LVTP-5's) and 1st Marine Division (LVT H-6) Armored Amphibious Company. Charles was a member of the VFW Post #6423, Erlanger, Kentucky, DAV #78, of New Port Richey, Florida, and American Legion #79 of New Port Richey, Florida. Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Caldwell's memory are suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019