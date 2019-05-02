|
Charles W. "Charlie" Dean
Cincinnati - Charles W. "Charlie" Dean beloved husband of the late Thelma "Marie" (nee Barnett) Dean, devoted father of Lauren Anne Irvin, Danny Ray Dean, Cynthia Sue Daugherty and William Allen Dean, loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 8, dear brother of Pat Combs, Margaret Dye and Betty Foster. April 29, 2019. Age 83 years. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 AM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 2, 2019