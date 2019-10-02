Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
View Map
Charles W. Farmer Sr.

Charles W. Farmer Sr. Obituary
Charles W. Farmer, Sr.

Erlanger - Charles W. Farmer, Sr. age 84. Passed to his eternal home on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his Erlanger, KY residence. He was an employee at Ft. Mitchell Hardware, Post Glover Resistors, Van-Leunes and Wal-Mart. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna L. Peeno Farmer (4-28-2017); stepson Monty Wood (11-30-1979); mother Alberta W. Rilea (3-25-1983); father Francis E. Farmer (9-5-1984) and halfsister, Linda E. Farmer (12-28-2017). He is survived by his: daughter, Tonya M. Farmer Huber; son, Charles W. Farmer, Jr.; grandson, Logan L. Huber; half brother, William Farmer and stepsister, Nancy Pipes. Visitation Thursday, October 3rd from 4:00 PM until hour of funeral servcie at 6:00 PM at the Allisonn & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Friday, October 4th, 1:00 PM, Peeno Family Cemetery, Riverview Drive.,Hebron, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
