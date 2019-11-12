Services
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
View Map
Charles "Charlie" W. Linville Sr.

Goshen - Charles "Charlie" William Linville of Goshen, OH. Born on October 5, 1929 in Georgetown, OH. Passed peacefully on November 11, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Jesselene "Jessie" (nee Stogsdill) Linville. Loving father of Michael Linville, William (Rosita "Thai") Linville, Daniel (Mindy) Linville, Charles (Renee) Linville and the late Wayne Linville. Caring step-father of Brenda Hicks and the late Garry Barnes. Proud grandfather of numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Cherished son of the late Arthur Wayne and Anna (nee Daugherty) Linville. Friends will be received on Thursday, November 14, 6 PM - 8 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will be held on Friday, November 15 at 10 AM. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
