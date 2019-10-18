|
|
Charles W. Murphy
Cincinnati - Charles W. Murphy, 89, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. He was born to John T. Murphy and Mary (nee Byrnes) on November 4, 1929, in Covington, KY. Charles married Joan Saul, on October 16, 1965, in Cincinnati, OH, and she survives. Charles worked in banking for 38 years, retiring in 1992. He was an active member of the Ohio Bar Association for over 50 years. He was in the inaugural class of Leadership Cincinnati. Charles is also survived by his children; Molly Murphy and Brian (Alison) Murphy, grandchildren; Isabel Murphy, Finnegan Murphy and CiCi Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Mary Agnes Steggeman, Margaret Kunkel and John T. Murphy, Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, when memorial services will begin, at the Spring Grove Cemetery's Norman Chapel (4521 Spring Grove Ave, 45232). Charles will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption (1101 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011). Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019