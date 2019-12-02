Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
313 W 19Th St
Covington, KY 41014
(859) 491-1436
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Noel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Noel

Add a Memory
Charles W. Noel Obituary
Charles W. Noel

Covington - Chuck Noel was born on July 20th 1950. He is survived by this wife Gloria Noel and his daughter Gloria Ann Noel and son -in-Law Craig Caudill and 2 nephews Buddy Johns and Scott Johns. Preceded by this Father Joseth Noel and brother Eugene Johns. His Mother Juanita Herzner, who has gone on to Glory before him in the year 2000. He is survived by many family members also many church family members. Visitation will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Covington, from 12:00-2:00pm and Funeral Service will follow. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -