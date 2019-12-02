|
Charles W. Noel
Covington - Chuck Noel was born on July 20th 1950. He is survived by this wife Gloria Noel and his daughter Gloria Ann Noel and son -in-Law Craig Caudill and 2 nephews Buddy Johns and Scott Johns. Preceded by this Father Joseth Noel and brother Eugene Johns. His Mother Juanita Herzner, who has gone on to Glory before him in the year 2000. He is survived by many family members also many church family members. Visitation will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Covington, from 12:00-2:00pm and Funeral Service will follow. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019