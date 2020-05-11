Charles W. Stephens
Charles W. Stephens

Dry Ridge - Charles W. Stephens, 88, formerly of Latonia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Charles grew up in Erlanger, KY, where he graduated from Lloyd High School. Charles then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy and upon his return obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati. Charles spent his career as a Trust Investment Officer for U.S. Bank (formerly 1st National Bank of Cincinnati) until his retirement in 1993. In addition, Charles gave of himself by serving on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including the Corbett Foundation and Fairhaven Rescue Mission. He was also a long-time member of Latonia Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Church Clerk. Charles was proceeded in death in 2018 by his loving wife of 62 years, Elsie, and in 1993 by his son Mark. He is survived by his sons Bryan (Tammy) Stephens of Covington and Jeff Stephens of Dry Ridge; brother David of Walls, MS; daughter-in-law, Vicki (Robert) Lonnemann; and grandchildren, Timothy, Jacob, Kirby, and Robert. Due to current social distancing requirements, a private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to Latonia Baptist Church, 3800 Church Street, Covington, KY 41015 ; Fairhaven Rescue Mission, 260 W Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011; or the charity of your choosing. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
A great man who will be very missed. He had such a profound influence on so many. Sympathies to the entire family.
Stephen Lilly
Friend
