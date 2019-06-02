|
Charles W. Stinson
Colerain Twp - Charles W. Stinson, beloved husband of the late Mary Florence "Flo" (nee Kellogg) Stinson. Devoted father of Karen (Curt) Wiberg, Kathy (Tony) Kartye and the late Kenneth Stinson. Loving grandfather of Maggie Wiberg, Michele, Michail, Kristyna, and Kymberlei Kartye. Brother of the late Fred Stroehlein. Brother-in-law of Rolland (Margaret Ann) Kellogg and Jack (Carole) Kellogg. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Charles proudly served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952. Charles passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, age 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (June 3) from 5 PM to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (5361 Dry Ridge Rd.) on Tuesday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019