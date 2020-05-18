Charles W. Yowler
Florence - Charles W. Yowler, 89, of Florence, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a retired postal clerk for the USPS. After retirement, he worked in the Security Dept. at the Florence Mall. Charles served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by his son, William Todd Yowler. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judith Yowler; son, Charles David (Suzanne) Yowler; daughter, Joyce Ann Yowler; grandchildren, Brandon Todd, Austin David and Kendall Jameson. A memorial service will be held at KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown at a later date. Memorial contributions in Charles' name can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice or Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.