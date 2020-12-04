1/1
Charles Walz
Charles Walz

Florence - Charles E. Walz, age 90 of Florence, passed away December 3, 2020. Charles was a proud Korean War Veteran in the United States Army. He also served his community as a firefighter in Covington. Charles is survived by his wife of 67 years Ruth Walz, son: Mark (Gale) Walz of Macon, GA, daughter: Nancy Keathley of Edgewood, and son: Tom Walz of Cincinnati, grandchildren: Jennifer Hunnicutt, Josh Lindsay, John Keathley, Jessica Walz, and Dan Keathley, 6 great-grandchildren, sister: Rita Mueller of Cincinnati, and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Vicki Lindsay, brother: Cletus Walz, sister: Mary Anderson, and brother: Paul Walz. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately and Charles will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. A live stream of the service will be viewable at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7 at https://youtu.be/EnLUp56Uaj8. Memorial contributions can be made to Mary Queen of Heaven (1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018). Online condolences may be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
