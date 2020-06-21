Charles William Kays Jr.
Charles William Kays, Jr.

Covington - Charles William Kays, Jr., 73 of Covington, KY passed away on June 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Florence. He retired from LSI after many years of service. He enjoyed golfing, playing video games, working crossword puzzles but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was an Air Force Veteran. Charles was preceded in death by his Parents, Charles & Norma Wilbers Kays; Sister, Bobbie Powell and a Brother, Jeff Sanning; Survived by his Five Children, Tracy Kays, Ronald Kays (Bobbie), Charles Kays (Jessica), Michael Kays (Rose) and Anthony Kays; 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; Sister, Lea Maxfield; Brother, Roger Kays. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. An Honor Guard Service and Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
