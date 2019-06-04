Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wirtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Wirtz

Obituary Condolences

Charles Wirtz Obituary
Charles Wirtz

Liberty Twp. - Loving husband of Debbie Wirtz for 27 years and the late Shirley Wirtz. Dear father of Terry (Vernice) Wirtz, Sharon (Craig) Krasinski, and Steve (Gina) Wirtz. Dear step-father of Kevin (Amy) Birdsall. Also survived by ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Brother of Judy (Bob) Kuhl, Dan (Leslie) Wirtz, Rick (Shell) Wirtz, and the late John and Jerry Wirtz. Brother-in-law of Patty and Carol Jean Wirtz. Son of the late Ed and Cecilia Wirtz. Charlie retired from GE (aircraft engines) and had a great passion for golf. He passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at age 85. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now