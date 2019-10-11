|
Charles Wise
WWII Marine Corps Veteran - Charles W. Wise, born May 17, 1928, passed away October 9, 2019. Loving husband of the late Lenaar Wise, dear father of Chuck (the late Robin) Wise, Darla Wise, and the late Jeff Wise, and cherished grandfather of Megan, Charlie, Jody, Jennifer, and Jeff. The family of Charles will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12 Noon, with a funeral service to follow beginning at 12 Noon.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019