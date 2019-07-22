Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hebron Lutheran Church
3140 Limaburg Road
Hebron, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hebron Lutheran Church
3140 Limaburg Road
Hebron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebron Lutheran Church
3140 Limaburg Road
Hebron, OH
View Map
Burlington - Charles Scholl "Charlie" Wolfe, 90, of Burlington passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning following a brief illness. He was a retired Educator, Principal and Coach for the Boone Co. Schools, a longtime member of Hebron Lutheran Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Cheri L. (Dunn) Wolfe; daughters, Cindy (Brad) Brown, Cathy (Bob) Briggs, Carolyn (Tim) Kremer and Connie (Lee) Reynolds; son, Charles "Butch" (Lisa) Wolfe; 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation at the Hebron Lutheran Church, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron will be held from 5:00 -8:00 pm Wednesday and 10:00 -11:00 am Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at the church. Interment with military honors will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to: Hebron Lutheran Church. . Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 22, 2019
