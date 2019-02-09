|
|
Charlotte A. Roberts
Ludlow - Charlotte Ann Roberts nee Holt, 81, of Ludlow passed away Wednesday, February 6th at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. A retired clerk of more than 21 years for the Kenton Co. Public Library Erlanger Branch, longtime member of Sts. Boniface & James Church, Ludlow where she served on the Bereavement Committee for many years, a longtime active member of the St. Mary's Altar Society and the Ludlow Senior Citizens. Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. "Red" Roberts in 2003; her parents, Charles and Antoinette Bohmann Holt; daughter, Sherry M. Roberts in 2015 and sons, Barry Roberts in 1991 and Darryl C. Roberts in 1996 and a sister, Susan Elsbernd. Survivors include daughters, Anna M. (Jeff) Goubeaux of Independence, Glenna M. (David) Matejczyk of Seville, OH., and Shannon (Dion) Daniels of Independence; son, Scott (Golden) Roberts of Ft. Mitchell; brother, Earl (Ilse) Holt of Washington, IL; brother in law, Joe Elsbernd of Ludlow; 8 grandchildren, Alexandra and Daniel Matejczyk, Josh Farley, Luke Roberts, Paige and Jacob Goubeaux, Bryce and Braydan Daniels and a great granddaughter, Madelyn Farley. Visitation 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday, February 11th at Sts. Boniface & James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 6:00 pm. Interment will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Sts. Boniface & James Church Renovation Fund or Kenton Co. Public Library Foundation, 401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger, KY 41018. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019