Charlotte A. Sanzere
Charlotte A. Sanzere

Cincinnati - Charlotte A. Sanzere, dear sister of the late Lee (Larry) Schmolt. Loving aunt of Kathy (Steve) Blessinger, Pam (John) Greely and Mary Ann (Thomas) Thomas, all of Cincinnati and her many grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Ann (nee Spaganola) Sanzere and her grandnephew Michael Blessinger. Charlotte attended Hughes High School and received her MBA from Mount St. Joseph University. After 34 years with ATT, she retired in 1991. Charlotte passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 after a long illness, age 93. Visitation Friday, October 30, 5PM-7PM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (rmdfuneralhome.com), 4164 W. 8th St., Price Hill. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, October 31, 10AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Mount St. Joseph University, 5701 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45233.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
