Charlotte Ann (Maas) Sucher
Cincinnati - Charlotte Ann (Maas) Sucher was born on August 7, 1923. She peacefully passed on to heaven on August 7, 2019 her 96th birthday. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sucher; daughter, Donna Sucher. Charlotte is survived by her loving children; David (Dixie) Sucher, Sharon (Terry) Owens and Deborah (Ron Bowlin) McAtee; 3 grandchildren; great friends, Sharon Kalish and Donna, Kelly and Kira Prince. Charlotte enjoyed gardening, doing crafts and building puzzles. She volunteered her time at the Highland Heights Senior Citizens Center. There will be a visitation, to honor the 96 years of her life at 10am on August 12, 2019 at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home in Newport, Kentucky. A Catholic Blessing will follow at 12pm. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations, in her name, can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019