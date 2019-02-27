|
Charlotte Davis
Erlanger - Charlotte Davis (née Kuhn), 89, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care in Edgewood, KY. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 17 years and for many years at the Florence Mall. She was an Airport Ambassador at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a member of Gloria Dei Church and active in the Church Seniors, Choir, and Mary Circle; a member of Tri-City Church Women United, St. Pius PROP, "JOY" Club at First Church of Chris in Burlington, and Friends & Neighbors at Burlington Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Davis; and her daughter, Tamra Davis Haltermon. Charlotte is survived by her son, John Craig Davis; and her brother Kenneth (Bernadine) Kuhn. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with a funeral service to follow at 11:00AM. Burial at Highland Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to: P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 2718 Dixie Hwy. Crestview Hills, KY 41017. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019