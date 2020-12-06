1/
Charlotte Dixon Thacker
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Dixon Thacker

Maysville -

Charlotte Dixon Thacker, 79, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Blue Ash Hospice in Cincinnati, OH. She was born in Robolt, KY on April 25, 1941, to the late Alvin and Verona Fite Dixon. She is survived by her children, Thomas(Sharon)Thacker of Amelia, OH, Nancy(Jeff)Crabtree and Paula Thacker, both of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristina(Jesse)Cody, Kendra(John)Keuffer, Aaron Jones, and Kaleeta (Kurt)Wilson; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Bob(Connie)Dixon, Earl(Pansy)Dixon and Harry Dixon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Thacker, a son Timothy Thacker, and her siblings, Don Dixon, Orpha George, and Mary Hiltibrand. Services will be held privately at Moore and Parker Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Happy Hollow Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore & Parker Funeral Home
303 Maple Leaf Rd
Maysville, KY 41056
(606) 759-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore & Parker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved