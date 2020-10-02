1/1
Charlotte Estes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Estes

Florence - Charlotte Irene Estes passed away peacefully in her Florence Kentucky home on September 30th at the age of 85 years old.

Charlotte will be greatly missed by Carl, her loving husband of 63 years; her children Amy, Joe, and Ginger; her grandchildren Chris (Budina), Sarah (Tan), Heather (Leroy), Peyton and Amanda; her great grandchildren Emma, Camille, Logan, Hunter and Leah; and her beloved cat Scamp. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ima Irene Durain; her father Charles Albert Durain; and 7 siblings.

Charlotte was born on January 5th, 1935 in Erlanger, KY. She was part of the last class to graduate from Florence High School in 1953. She met her husband Carl while working at Pogues Department Store and they married in 1957.

Charlotte was a proud "housewife" that was dedicated to taking care of her family. She was witty and loved making people laugh. Charlotte had a small circle of friends that she cared very deeply about.

A visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 5th 2020 at 10am at Stith Funeral Home in Florence, with a service to follow at 11am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charlotte's life. The family would like to thank St Elizabeth Hospice and Right At Home for their dedication and care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved