Charlotte Estes
Florence - Charlotte Irene Estes passed away peacefully in her Florence Kentucky home on September 30th at the age of 85 years old.
Charlotte will be greatly missed by Carl, her loving husband of 63 years; her children Amy, Joe, and Ginger; her grandchildren Chris (Budina), Sarah (Tan), Heather (Leroy), Peyton and Amanda; her great grandchildren Emma, Camille, Logan, Hunter and Leah; and her beloved cat Scamp. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ima Irene Durain; her father Charles Albert Durain; and 7 siblings.
Charlotte was born on January 5th, 1935 in Erlanger, KY. She was part of the last class to graduate from Florence High School in 1953. She met her husband Carl while working at Pogues Department Store and they married in 1957.
Charlotte was a proud "housewife" that was dedicated to taking care of her family. She was witty and loved making people laugh. Charlotte had a small circle of friends that she cared very deeply about.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 5th 2020 at 10am at Stith Funeral Home in Florence, with a service to follow at 11am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charlotte's life. The family would like to thank St Elizabeth Hospice and Right At Home for their dedication and care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
