Ft. Thomas - It is with deep sorrow and full belief in the resurrection that we announce the peaceful passing of Charlotte Agnes Geiger (nee Wildhaber), age 92 of Fort Thomas, KY on May 23, 2019. Charlotte was born Sept. 28, 1926 and grew up in Newport KY. She was the daughter of the late Justus & Anna Wildhaber. Charlotte was married to Leonard Geiger on November 5, 1949. She is survived by her sons Dennis (Rita), Lawrence (Katie), Kenneth (Margaret), and daughters Joyce Geiger Larimore (Michael), Janet Geiger, daughter in law, Maureen, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her brother Justus. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Leonard (2009), and son Robert (2018). Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Burial will immediately follow at St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Len & Charlotte Scholarship Fund at Newport Central Catholic High School, 13 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY. 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 27, 2019