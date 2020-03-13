|
Charlotte Jones
Newport - Charlotte Jones, 84, passed away March 12, 2020 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Lyle Jones. She is survived by her dear children, Betty (Daniel) Keller, Kathy (Steve) Fancher and Steve Jones, 6 grandchildren Brittany and Matthew Keller, Kyle (Krissy) and Amberly (Kurtis) Stanton, Travis Jones and Brandon Tucker, 2 great-grandsons Xavier and Kendrick Fancher and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was such a giving person taking time to care for anyone who needed it. Anyone who knew Charlotte knew she was an avid Elvis fan. Visitation will be Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020