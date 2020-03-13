Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Jones

Add a Memory
Charlotte Jones Obituary
Charlotte Jones

Newport - Charlotte Jones, 84, passed away March 12, 2020 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Lyle Jones. She is survived by her dear children, Betty (Daniel) Keller, Kathy (Steve) Fancher and Steve Jones, 6 grandchildren Brittany and Matthew Keller, Kyle (Krissy) and Amberly (Kurtis) Stanton, Travis Jones and Brandon Tucker, 2 great-grandsons Xavier and Kendrick Fancher and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was such a giving person taking time to care for anyone who needed it. Anyone who knew Charlotte knew she was an avid Elvis fan. Visitation will be Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -