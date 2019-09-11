Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Lahrman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Lahrman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Lahrman Obituary
Charlotte Lahrman

Covington - Charlotte Dorothy Lahrman passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born to the late Robert and Margaret Rom on November 5, 1945, in Covington, KY. Charlotte retired from the IRS after many years and was a proud member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed embroidering, fishing, caring for her pets, gardening, and watching her favorite television shows. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Charlotte is preceded in death by her loving husband of many years, Joseph "Mike" Lahrman; son, Steven Wong; and brothers, Jerry Rom and Bob Raabe. She is survived by her daughters, Charlene (Dave) Rom-Alfaro and Christine Wong; grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Raleigh, Steven (Marlen) Hammond, Christopher Alfaro, Michael (Megan) Whittle, Andréa Alfaro, Joshua Alfaro, and Rebecca Alfaro; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Ethan, Melody, Emma, and Dimitri; as well as many other friends and relatives. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church from 11:00AM until the Mass of Christian burial at 1:00PM. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Morning View, KY. Memorial Donations can be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church for Masses, 13782 Decoursey Pike, Morning View, KY 41063. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence, or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.