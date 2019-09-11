|
Charlotte Lahrman
Covington - Charlotte Dorothy Lahrman passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born to the late Robert and Margaret Rom on November 5, 1945, in Covington, KY. Charlotte retired from the IRS after many years and was a proud member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed embroidering, fishing, caring for her pets, gardening, and watching her favorite television shows. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Charlotte is preceded in death by her loving husband of many years, Joseph "Mike" Lahrman; son, Steven Wong; and brothers, Jerry Rom and Bob Raabe. She is survived by her daughters, Charlene (Dave) Rom-Alfaro and Christine Wong; grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Raleigh, Steven (Marlen) Hammond, Christopher Alfaro, Michael (Megan) Whittle, Andréa Alfaro, Joshua Alfaro, and Rebecca Alfaro; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Ethan, Melody, Emma, and Dimitri; as well as many other friends and relatives. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church from 11:00AM until the Mass of Christian burial at 1:00PM. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Morning View, KY. Memorial Donations can be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church for Masses, 13782 Decoursey Pike, Morning View, KY 41063. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence, or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019