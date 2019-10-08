Services
Charlotte Louise Hill

Charlotte Louise Hill Obituary
Charlotte Louise Hill

Newport - Charlotte Louise Hill 86, of Newport KY, passed away Sunday October 5, 2019. Charlotte was a private woman who enjoyed watching her tv shows of crime and soap operas. Charlotte showed her love through actions and not words to make sure her family never went without. Charlotte is preceded by her husband Ray Hill, daughter Elizabeth Hill, son John William Hill, and grandsons Jamie Hill and Raymond Hill. Charlotte is survived by her children Catherine Serra and Raymond Hill; grandchildren David Hill, Tonya Ernest, Sonya Lowery, Kathy Kuhl, Rachel Hill, Sonny Hill, Charlotte Randolph, John Hill, Raymond Garnett Hill, Andrea Day and Helen Nuespickel; 31 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother Leroy Johnson; many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, KY. Burial will immediately in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please leave condolences for Charlotte at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
