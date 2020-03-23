Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Wiechman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Mae Wiechman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Mae Wiechman Obituary
Charlotte Mae Wiechman

Newport - Charlotte Mae Wiechman (nee Hafele), 88 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Charlotte was born in Newport, Ky. in 1931 to her late parents Irvine and Adeline Hafele. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn Wiechman, brothers LeRoy, George and Wilfred Hafele and sisters LaVerne Fassler and Joyce Gibson. Charlotte will be greatly missed by her children - Jeffrey, Christian, Rodney and Tyrone. She retired from 5th3rd Bank and Cincinnati Window Shade. She was a homemaker and loved the Cincinnati Reds. Her body was sent to UC Medical Center. Send donations to Saint Therese Church, Southgate, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -