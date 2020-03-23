|
|
Charlotte Mae Wiechman
Newport - Charlotte Mae Wiechman (nee Hafele), 88 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Charlotte was born in Newport, Ky. in 1931 to her late parents Irvine and Adeline Hafele. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn Wiechman, brothers LeRoy, George and Wilfred Hafele and sisters LaVerne Fassler and Joyce Gibson. Charlotte will be greatly missed by her children - Jeffrey, Christian, Rodney and Tyrone. She retired from 5th3rd Bank and Cincinnati Window Shade. She was a homemaker and loved the Cincinnati Reds. Her body was sent to UC Medical Center. Send donations to Saint Therese Church, Southgate, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020