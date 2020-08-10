Charlotte Mary Flynn
Charlotte Mary Flynn (nee Ruehl), 97, passed away on June 30, after a long quarantine and convalescence due to COVID-19 surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte is survived by her daughters Angela Vasseur and Betty Flynn Doeker (David) and her son, Walter Joseph Flynn (Kathy) and seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents William and Matilda Ruehl, her husband Walter Scott Flynn, her sisters, Laverne Knasel Ralenkotter, and Joyce Berning; her brother, William Ruehl; her son-in-law, Robert Vasseur; and her great-granddaughter, Sophie Flynn. Charlotte lived most of her life in northern Kentucky. However, in 1962, Charlotte, Walter, and their family, relocated to Richfield, Minnesota, where the family enjoyed the next chapter of their lives until 1974 when Charlotte and Walter retired to northern Kentucky. In their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling and being with family and friends. Charlotte was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. While raising her family, she enjoyed her time as a beautician, a florist, working at the IRS, and her many volunteer positions. Charlotte was known for her sense of humor and love of laughter. Her favorite past times included cooking, playing cards, and bingo. Charlotte was a member of St. Henry Parish in Erlanger Kentucky. She was very proud of the years she dedicated to the Altar and Rosary Society. She had a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, saying multiple rosaries per day often at the request of her family and friends. Due to the social distancing requirements caused by the pandemic, her memorial mass, and the interment of her ashes alongside her loving husband, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11 am at St Henry Church in Elsmere. Burial of cremains will be held at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com