Charlotte Ratliff
Williamstown - Charlotte Ratliff, 77, of Williamstown, KY, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Grant Manor in Williamstown. Charlotte was a homemaker, she was preceded in death by her father, Davey Kinder, her mother, Lillian Frances Miller Harding, her husband, Eldon Ratliff and her brother, John Kinder. Charlotte is survived by her sisters Donna Herald and Julie Warren, her half brother, Wm David Harding and a niece, Michelle Fultz. Private services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020