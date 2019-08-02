|
|
Charlotte Volpenhein
Crestview Hills - Charlotte Volpenhein, 82, of Crestview Hills, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was the Vice President of Computer Products Corp. Charlotte was a member of St. Pius X Church in Edgewood and St. Rose in Cincinnati. She was a board member for Crestview Hills Transportation Board, HOA at Summit Lakes, and a member of Right to Life. Charlotte also volunteered at St. Elizabeth hospital in the Emergency Department. Charlotte is survived by her sons, Tom and Jim Volpenhein both of Union; daughters, Carla (Ken) Brose of Union, Gina (Greg) Martini of Cincinnati; sister, Agnes Mader of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Volpenhein (2006) and 13 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00PM all in St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY. Interment will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019