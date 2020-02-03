|
Charlotte (nee Popp) Watkins
Cincinnati - Charlotte Watkins (nee Popp) beloved wife of the late George W. Watkins. Devoted mother of James G. (Joenett), Jeffery P. (Tracy) and Mary E. (Tim Lambrechts) Watkins, all of Cincinnati, Rebecca C. (Jim) Faulkner of Alexandria, KY, Ann M. (John) Frey of Cold Spring, KY and the late John G. Watkins. Mother-in-law of the late Jason Faulkner. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Dear sister of Herb and Hilda Popp and Judy Foster, all of Cincinnati and the late Mary Bischoff, Georgianna Volz, Dorothy Boland and Ralph and Lawrence Popp. Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a brief illness, 90. Visitation Wednesday, February 5, 6PM-8PM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home, 4164 W. 8th St., Price Hill. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, February 6, 1PM, St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St. Cinti, 45205. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Msgr. Kennedy Scholarship Fund, c/o St. William Church or Cincinnati , 4665 Cornell Road, #109, Cinti, 45241.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020