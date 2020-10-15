Doctor Chelsea Rust
Fort Thomas - Doctor Chelsea Lynn Rust, 36, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer on October 14th at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky. She fought bravely from her initial diagnosis until the time of her death. Noted for her friendly smile and outgoing personality, Chelsea was a true friend to all who knew her. After graduating from Bishop Brossart High School, where she met her future husband, David, she achieved her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from the University of Kentucky. After several years as a labor and delivery nurse at Central Baptist Health in Lexington, Chelsea decided she could better serve her fellow man by returning to graduate school at Eastern Kentucky University where she was awarded her Master's Degree in Nursing Practice. After a few years as a nurse practitioner, Chelsea decided to pursue a Doctorate Degree in the same field at the University of Cincinnati. During the latter part of this timeframe, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent associated treatment. Remarkably, while studying for her doctorate, working, receiving chemotherapy, building a new house and being a wonderful mother/wife, she was named Student of the Year for Nursing Practice at UC. When her cancer progressed, she and Dave regretfully sold their dream farm in Lexington and returned to Northern Kentucky to be closer to family. She never complained about her circumstances, but instead continued to be an amazing mom to her two small children, and inspired/uplifted her family and friends. She commonly lightened a somber mood with her witty sense of creative humor. True to her care for others and bettering the world, she donated her body to science (arranging for such herself, of course) at the University of Tennessee Knoxville Anthropology Department. She is survived by her husband of 11 years, David E. Rust, children Keaton (5) and Mara (3), her father Kent Elam, mother Kathy (Mike) Luessen, sisters Cassidy (Michael) Mockbee, Mackenzie (Tyson) Enzweiler, Aubrey (Jeff) Cahill, Taylor Luessen, Chelsea (Teddy) Shivers, sister-in-law Kate (Michael) Huber, Michael (Andrea) Rust and Kevin (Anna) Rust, and MANY nieces and nephews (whom Chelsea adored). A celebration of Chelsea's life will be held at St. Joseph's Church shelter in Camp Springs, Kentucky, on Saturday, October 17 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Chelsea was very health-conscious; we ask that everyone be respectful of her desire for anyone attending to wear masks and practice social distancing. And pursuant to her fun-loving nature, kids should wear costumes! Chelsea became devoted to a little-known cancer research group that focuses on metastatic breast cancer research. In lieu of flowers, it was Chelsea's wish that all donations be directed to METAvivor: https://secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute/default
Alexandria Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com