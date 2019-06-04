Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Edgewood, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Edgewood, OH
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Cheriee Hellings Shawen Dotson

Cheriee Hellings Shawen Dotson Obituary
Cheriee Hellings Shawen Dotson

Edgewood - Cheriee Hellings Shawen Dotson, 67, of Edgewood, died May 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was a faithful employee of Carpetland in Erlanger for 24 years. Her family was her focus in life and she cherished their times together. She was a member of St. Pius Church in Edgewood. She was preceeded in death by her sister Vicki Hellings and her neice Allison Hellings. She leaves behind her husband Jeff Dotson, Sons - Chris (Heather) Shawen, Tim (Missie) Shawen and Jeffrey Dotson and daughter - Molly (Jason) Kollmann. Grandchildren- Autumn, Tyler, Ethan and CJ. Brothers, Harry and Tom Hellings and Sister, Terry Cornett. Visitation Friday, June 7, 12 noon until Funeral Mass 2 pm all at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood. The family will receive friends in church undercroft immediately following Mass. Donations can be made to Villa Madonna Academy, 2500 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, KY 41017 or to MS Society, Ohio Valley Chapter, P.O. Box 14030, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250. SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. For private online condolences go to swindler-currin fh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 4 to June 6, 2019
