|
|
Cheryl Alley
Cincinnati - Cheryl Ann Alley. Passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 67. Cheryl is survived by sons, Michael (Kristin) Alley, Thomas Poor ( Emily) and daughter, Emily (Alistair) Dale Thompson; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Harper, Hunter, Oliver and Alfie. Also survived by brothers, sisters and other relatives and friends. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to . Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019