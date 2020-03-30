Resources
Fort Thomas - Cheryl Ann LaEace (nee. Funaro), 74, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Saturday, March 28th at her residence. She was an retired Administrator with ATA Architects, Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by her parents, August & Lora Funaro; brothers, Nick (Jan), Don (Sue) & John Funaro and sister, Yolanda (Edward) Kraemer. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Tom LaEace; brother, August (Marie) Funaro; brother-in-law, Robert (Judy) LaEace; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo & Donna LaEace and many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to The Point / Arc, 104 Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
