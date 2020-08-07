Cheryl Lynn Voss
Covington - Cheryl Lynn Voss, 62, of Covington, KY passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving friends and family. Born in Covington, KY on May 31, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Herb and Thelma Smith. Cheryl enjoyed gardening, riding her moped, going to thrift stores and arts and crafts. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Johnny Voss and brothers: David Leinhart, Kenny Smith, Mike Smith and Jimmy Smith. Cheryl is survived by her sons: John (Cindy Scherman) Voss, Bobby (Jessica Fuston) Voss, Joe (Chyenne) Voss and Joshua Partin; daughter: April (husband: Mickey Mills) Voss; brother: Ronald (Missy) Smith; sisters: Diane Brownell, Carol (Ron) Wilson and Donna Smith and grandchildren: JoeJoe, Skyler, Christine, Logan, Zachary, Isaiah, Ethan, Abrianna, Harper and Kendra. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Highland Cemetery. Due to State and Government Mandate, everyone must wear a face mask or face covering while in the building. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
