1/1
Cheryl Lynn Voss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Lynn Voss

Covington - Cheryl Lynn Voss, 62, of Covington, KY passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving friends and family. Born in Covington, KY on May 31, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Herb and Thelma Smith. Cheryl enjoyed gardening, riding her moped, going to thrift stores and arts and crafts. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Johnny Voss and brothers: David Leinhart, Kenny Smith, Mike Smith and Jimmy Smith. Cheryl is survived by her sons: John (Cindy Scherman) Voss, Bobby (Jessica Fuston) Voss, Joe (Chyenne) Voss and Joshua Partin; daughter: April (husband: Mickey Mills) Voss; brother: Ronald (Missy) Smith; sisters: Diane Brownell, Carol (Ron) Wilson and Donna Smith and grandchildren: JoeJoe, Skyler, Christine, Logan, Zachary, Isaiah, Ethan, Abrianna, Harper and Kendra. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Highland Cemetery. Due to State and Government Mandate, everyone must wear a face mask or face covering while in the building. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved