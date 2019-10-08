|
Cheryl Rae McIntosh Stamper
Covington - Cheryl Rae McIntosh Stamper, 46 of Covington, KY passed away on October 6, 2019. She worked at Alliance Data Card Services. She is survived by her Children, Brandon (Audrey) Stamper, Austin (Brittany Whalen) Stamper, Marcus Henley & Megan Henley; Parents, Charles McIntosh and Suzanne (Ron) Fehr; Sister, Justa Howell; Brothers, Chuck McIntosh, Jerry McIntosh and Michael McIntosh; Grandchildren, Annabella, Camden and Bennett. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019