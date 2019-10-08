Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Stamper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Rae McIntosh Stamper

Add a Memory
Cheryl Rae McIntosh Stamper Obituary
Cheryl Rae McIntosh Stamper

Covington - Cheryl Rae McIntosh Stamper, 46 of Covington, KY passed away on October 6, 2019. She worked at Alliance Data Card Services. She is survived by her Children, Brandon (Audrey) Stamper, Austin (Brittany Whalen) Stamper, Marcus Henley & Megan Henley; Parents, Charles McIntosh and Suzanne (Ron) Fehr; Sister, Justa Howell; Brothers, Chuck McIntosh, Jerry McIntosh and Michael McIntosh; Grandchildren, Annabella, Camden and Bennett. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now