West Chester - Cheryl Suzanne Thomas (nee Cullen) loving mother of the late Erika Thomas, former wife of George Thomas. Daughter of the late William and Loraine Cullen. Cheryl graduated from Finneytown High School in 1963 and the University of Cincinnati in 1967. She went on to work at the Ohio Knife Company and then went to work and retire from the Cincinnati Association for the Blind. Passed away, July 17, 2019, at the age of 74. A gathering of friends will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232 on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until a memorial service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019